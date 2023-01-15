UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.45

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00016563 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $2.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

