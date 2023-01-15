UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $1.78 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00016655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

