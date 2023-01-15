Unizen Price Tops $0.0891 on Major Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $22.71 million and $1.15 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unizen has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

