United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.55. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares traded.
United Development Funding IV Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
About United Development Funding IV
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
