Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $5.04 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.61 or 0.00031582 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $234.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00419376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016411 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

