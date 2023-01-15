Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $213.23 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.95 and a 200 day moving average of $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

