Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.61) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.48) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.82) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.51) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.39) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.62) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,073.08 ($49.62).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,215.50 ($51.36) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,009.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.74 billion and a PE ratio of 2,161.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

