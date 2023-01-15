UBS Group Upgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 0.7 %

TELNY stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.49. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

