UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €182.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €149.50 ($160.75) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HNR1 opened at €184.65 ($198.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €181.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €160.70. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a one year high of €116.37 ($125.13).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

