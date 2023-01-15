Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.