Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 231,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.46 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.