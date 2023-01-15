Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.56 and traded as low as C$3.56. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 10,810 shares.

Tree Island Steel Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$101.63 million and a PE ratio of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.56.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 3.68%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

