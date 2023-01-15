Treasure Coast Financial Planning Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF comprises 0.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.