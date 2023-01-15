Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.66.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 666.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 464.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

