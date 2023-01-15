Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.73 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00010909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.73 billion and $43.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00231477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

