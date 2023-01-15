TomoChain Market Capitalization Tops $31.99 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,998,112 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

