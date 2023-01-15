Toews Corp ADV Purchases 800 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 127,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPT opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

