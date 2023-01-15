Toews Corp ADV Invests $1.11 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Genuine Parts comprises about 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.56. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

