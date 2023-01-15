Toews Corp ADV Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.