Toews Corp ADV Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toews Corp ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

