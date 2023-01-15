Toews Corp ADV Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 131,710 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

