Toews Corp ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

