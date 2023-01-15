Toews Corp ADV Buys 700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

