Toews Corp ADV Acquires 400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

