Tobam Sells 3,959 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tobam reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.53.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $722.13 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $734.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.