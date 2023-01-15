Tobam Purchases 48,156 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,156 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.08% of CF Industries worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Shares of CF stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $119.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

