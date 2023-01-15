Tobam Purchases 267,019 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Tobam increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 795,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,019 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMC opened at $5.06 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

