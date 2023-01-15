Tobam Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tobam increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11,209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,743 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NYSE MOS opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

