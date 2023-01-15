Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,789 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $288.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.76. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

