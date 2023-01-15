Tobam Buys 233,816 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Tobam grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2,779.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,816 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.08% of CAE worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $761.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

CAE Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.