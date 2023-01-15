Thunder Brawl Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.20 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $3.20 million and $398.83 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01769383 USD and is down -12.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $723.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

