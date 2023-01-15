Theta Fuel Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $256.56 million and $12.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00080539 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061836 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010459 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001143 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024847 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,995,419,124 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.