The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Lifted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

PGR opened at $133.65 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

