The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $152.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.43.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

