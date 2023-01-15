The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

