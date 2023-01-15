The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Decreased by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.22% of Clorox worth $34,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Shares of CLX opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.11. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

