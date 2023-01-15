The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives C$89.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.50.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BNS opened at C$51.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.13. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,723,000 after buying an additional 8,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after buying an additional 5,736,216 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

