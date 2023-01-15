TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$162.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of TFI International from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.50.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

