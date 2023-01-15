TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 27.2% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $252.28 million and $60.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00080691 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00061734 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010504 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024695 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000206 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,755,287 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,589,785 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
