Tenret Co LLC Buys 7,835 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tenret Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

