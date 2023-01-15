Tenret Co LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tenret Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 12.0% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.