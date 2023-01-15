TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

TELUS Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TU opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

