Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 609,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

