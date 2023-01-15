TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.63.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.8 %

SNX stock opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,416.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after buying an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after purchasing an additional 205,708 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

