Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $105.03 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

