Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $93.91 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,802.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00601014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00214170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00043573 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

