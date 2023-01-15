Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suncorp Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

