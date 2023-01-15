STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $272.57

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.57 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.23). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.32), with a volume of 19,456 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, December 16th.

STV Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £127.32 million and a PE ratio of 619.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

About STV Group

In other news, insider Aki Mandhar purchased 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £6,961.55 ($8,481.42).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

