Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $12.33 on Major Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Strike has a total market cap of $43.48 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $12.33 or 0.00059110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,526,455 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

