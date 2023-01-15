Strike Market Capitalization Achieves $43.50 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Strike has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $12.34 or 0.00059565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $43.50 million and approximately $23.45 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,526,109 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

